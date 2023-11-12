Man dies in hospital after Tuesday shooting in Minneapolis

A man died at the hospital after he was shot on Tuesday, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue North. They found a man in his 20s sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle with “at least one” life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was brought to the hospital and homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the nature of his injuries.

Police said they were notified Saturday that the victim had died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity and his exact cause of death.

There have been no arrests, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous.