Man dies in hospital after shooting in Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a 23-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot late Thursday afternoon in the city’s Harrison neighborhood.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Aaron Rose said officers responded to a shooting report around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Cedar Lake Road North. A 23-year-old victim was found inside a car with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers found a victim inside a vehicle who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment but did not survive, Rose said.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera at the scene captured officers inspecting a beige Toyota Corolla.

Police say they’re still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and that no arrests have been made.