Man dies after stabbing in Brooklyn Park Sunday

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with what was initially described as “serious injuries.”

Officers found the man after they were called to Tessman Circle off of 84th Avenue North on Sunday morning.

The man died at an area hospital shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Monday morning, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Ricardo Montreal Pates, who is said to have died from multiple sharp force injuries. His death is classified as a homicide.