Man dies after fire in Minneapolis

One man is dead after a fire that broke out in a Minneapolis home early Sunday morning.

Fire crews say they responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a house in the 2600 block of Aldrich Avenue South after getting reports of a fire there with someone possibly still inside.

Firefighters then found and rescued a man from the second floor of the home, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

After first responders saw smoke coming from the second floor, they extinguished flames found in the second-floor bedroom.

Paramedics say they evaluated one other adult who did not go to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, according to the news release from the department, and the Red Cross was called to provide aid to four adults.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said this is the ninth fire fatality of 2023.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.