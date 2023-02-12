Man dies after being shot by St. Paul officer, BCA investigating

UPDATE 11:17 p.m.:

A St. Paul police officer fatally shot a man in a building on the 100 block of Western Avenue S. Saturday night, Sergeant Mike Ernster said at a press conference.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. on a report of a man in the building’s community room threatening people with a knife.

When officers found the man, they told him to drop the knife. According to police, the man advanced on officers with the knife.

One officer deployed a taser and a second officer shot at the man, hitting him.

Despite first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers were wearing body-worn cameras, which recorded the shooting, according to police.

The officers will both be placed on standard administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting and will release the names of those involved, police said. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will forward its findings to the Ramsey county Attorney’s Office for review.

St. Paul officers were involved in a shooting off of the 100 block of Western Avenue S around 5 p.m., the department said.

“I just hope everybody’s all right.” A man visiting his grandparents says they heard multiple gunshots at scene of officer involved shooting in St. Paul on Western Avenue. ⁦@sppdmn⁩ so far have released few details. #stpaul #police #shooting pic.twitter.com/ZajYYgVWsV — Richard Reeve (@richardreeve317) February 12, 2023

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographers on scene say a person was taken away in an ambulance. Police tape was set up and officers were investigating.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is responding to a use of force in St. Paul.

We are responding to a use-of-force incident in St. Paul. More details to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) February 12, 2023

There will be a press conference later tonight, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.