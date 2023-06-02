Man dies after being ejected from car in Anoka County crash

A man is dead following a crash in East Bethel on Thursday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash near the 2700 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 1:24 p.m.

Investigators believe that a man was speeding eastbound on the road when he hit a pickup truck that had slowed down to make a turn.

The man was ejected from the car and died at the scene. The occupants of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.