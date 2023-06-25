Man dead after overnight shooting in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say they responded to an area near Chicago Avenue and East Franklin Avenue around 12:50 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

First responders then found a man in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds who later died at the scene, according to a news release from police.

Officers say there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips electronically.