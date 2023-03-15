Man dead after house fire in Minneapolis’ Camden community

The Minneapolis Fire Department announced the city’s fourth fire death of 2023 after firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday in the Camden community.

Crews went to 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North around 8:20 p.m. for a call about a possible fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire that hadn’t yet extended from the first floor.

They then discovered a man who had died on the first floor. He has not yet been identified.

The department did not say if there were more people in the home when the fire started but did say no one else was hurt.

Cleanup crews are expected to board up the home now that the fire is out.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.