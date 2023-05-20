Man dead after falling onto light rail tracks, being struck by train

nbsp;

A man is dead following an altercation on Saturday morning in which he fell onto light rail tracks and was hit by an oncoming train, police say.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to reports of an injury at the Hennepin Avenue Warehouse District Station near 5th Street and 1st Avenue around 1 a.m., according to an initial report.

The report added that law enforcement determined a fight between two men led to the incident. One man then fell in the path of an oncoming light rail train, which hit him.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

MPD did not specify if any arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the crime can anonymously contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).