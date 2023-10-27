Man charged with attempted murder, assault for Lake Harriet gunfire exchange with Park police

Formal charges have been filed against a Minneapolis man who is suspected of exchanging gunfire with a Minneapolis Park Police officer earlier this week.

On Friday, 24-year-old Muhyedin Abdiziz Abdirahman was charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault by use of deadly force against a peace officer. His first court appearance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

As previously reported, police were called to the boat launch on East Harriet Parkway at around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday for a suspicious vehicle that was illegally parked and blocking access to the boat launch. An officer was then approached by a man who claimed to own the vehicle.

Court documents say the officer — identified Friday by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board as Karl Zabinski — asked Abdirahman if he was the registered owner of the vehicle, to which Abdirahman responded, “none of your business.” He also refused to identify himself and, when Officer Zabinski said the vehicle was going to be towed, said he was going to drive away despite being told he wasn’t free to leave.

According to the criminal complaint, footage from a dash cam and the body camera worn by Zabinski — who has been with the department since 2018 — showed Abdirahman reaching toward his waistband, moving back from the officer and holding a gun in his hand. Several gunshots are also heard on the footage before Zabinski returned fire. Neither person was hurt.

Abdirahman was later found sitting on a bench by other responding officers, and allegedly told them he “was involved” and that he had dropped the gun. He also asked if the officer was alright.

A gun registered to Abdirahman was eventually found by a police dog under a pile of leaves. The complaint also notes that six discharged cartridge casings matching Abdirahman’s gun were found at the scene in addition to three from the officer’s gun.