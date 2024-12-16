Man charged in fatal Maplewood pursuit crash, domestic incident

A 37-year-old man has been charged with leading police on a pursuit, fatally crashing into another car, and a domestic assault incident that he had been wanted in connection with.

Nicholas John Price, 37, faces one count of fleeing a peace officer resulting in someone’s death and one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the pursuit and crash. He also faces counts of threats of violence and domestic assault by strangulation in connection with the domestic incident.

As previously reported, Roseville police responded to a report of a domestic assault on Friday evening. A woman said that Price, her ex-boyfriend, had shoved her against a wall and threatened to light her on fire, amongst other things. The assault had occurred in Roseville, but the woman had left the location.

A few hours later, around 10:20 p.m., Roseville police saw Price’s vehicle headed east on County Road BW near Dale Street. Court documents state that officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but Price drove away.

Price later crashed into another vehicle in Maplewood. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the crash.

Court documents state the other driver was trapped inside the vehicle and told first responders that he couldn’t breathe. Once he was rescued from the vehicle, he was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Price was also brought to the hospital for a broken leg. According to court documents, deputies didn’t conduct any field sobriety tests since he needed medical attention.

Video from a car that was behind the victim’s vehicle showed Price speeding before the crash.

In an interview with investigators, Price reportedly said he was being charged with something he didn’t do in regards to the domestic incident. In regards to the pursuit, he reportedly said, “I shouldn’t have ran or anything, but that’s what I do — fight or flight.” He also asked if the other driver was okay.

In regard to the domestic incident, Price told investigators that his ex had moved out, as they broke up the day before. He claimed the woman came back to talk and accused him of cheating. He said he left and went to the bar because he was stressed out, but claimed he didn’t drink anything.

He denied assaulting his ex and said she lied about the assault because she was mad about the breakup.

Price later said he regretted fleeing police and that he hoped the occupants of the other vehicle were okay. Court documents state he admitted going 80-90 mph on Edgerton, where the speed limit is around 30 mph. He added that he didn’t remember seeing the victim’s car.

Price also told police that he wanted to try to run from the crash, but couldn’t due to his leg injury.

When he was told the other driver had died, Price reportedly became emotional and asked if he would be released within 48 hours to spend Christmas with his kids, court documents state.

Authorities took a blood sample from Price, but results are still pending.

Court documents note that Price:

Is pending trial on three separate felonies in Ramsey County

Is charged with felony theft in Ramsey County

Is charged with felony stalking and third-degree assault in Ramsey County

Is charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft in Ramsey County

Court officials added that he has failed to appear in court and has repeatedly violated the terms of his conditional release on these cases. He keeps getting released due to his claims that he is getting treatment.

He also has three felon convictions.