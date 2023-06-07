Man arrested, family safe after armed break in on St. Paul’s East Side

A family is safe after an armed man broke into their home on St. Paul's east side overnight.

St. Paul police say a family is safe after being rescued by members of the SWAT team overnight when an armed man broke into their home.

According to police, officers were called to White Bear Avenue near Maryland Avenue around 12 a.m. Wednesday where witnesses say a man was walking around firing off a gun.

When police arrived, they heard more shots being fired. That’s when another 911 call came in, but from a home on the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue saying a man had broken in.

The family members who were upstairs were able to escape out of the front door, but a group of people were still in the basement and unable to get out.

They stayed on the phone with 911, saying they heard a possible struggle happening, and that the man was near them in the basement.

That’s when the St. Paul SWAT team entered the home to rescue the rest of the family still stuck inside, where they recovered a gun and took the 27-year-old suspect into custody.

As of this time, it’s still unclear what charges he may face.

Police say everyone made it out safe, including the suspect in this case.

The entire incident wrapped up around 2:30 a.m.