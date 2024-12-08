Man arrested after Thursday shooting in Golden Valley

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Thursday at a home in Golden Valley, police said.

Niko Antonio Boyer was booked into Hennepin County Jail for first-degree assault.

Around 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a man going from house to house and banging on doors on the 5200 block of Circle Down. There, they found Boyer, who appeared to be on some type of drugs, and brought him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a patient at North Memorial Health- Maple Grove Hospital said she had been shot in the leg by Boyer at a home on the 5100 block of Circle Down. Her injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers detained several people in the home while detectives got a search warrant to look for the firearm.

Boyer was booked into jail after being released from the hospital.