Man arrested after reportedly stabbing teen employee at Carver Fleet Farm in the neck

A 31-year-old from Kansas City was arrested Sunday in Carver after stabbing a Fleet Farm employee in the neck, according to a news release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported assault at the Fleet Farm around 2:06 p.m. There, they found a 17-year-old store employee who had been stabbed in the neck.

The girl was brought to the hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

The suspect fled from the store before law enforcement got there, but a witness was able to give officers his vehicle description and license plate number. Deputies pulled the man over and arrested him.

Jail records show that Gerald Dwayne Hudson was booked into the jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Authorities say there is no known connection between the suspect and the employee.