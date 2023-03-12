Suspect arrested after 8-hours of barricading himself in St. Louis Park home to evade law enforcement

UPDATE:

The suspect was arrested at 10:30 p.m., according to police.

St. Louis Park police and a SWAT team are responding to a home on the 1400 block of Flag Ave. S.

A police spokesperson said that officers were called to the scene after receiving a report that the suspect shot arrows at his neighbors home and then barricaded himself in his own residence. No injuries have been reported.

A SWAT team was called to the scene around 2 p.m. Saturday and have been communicating with the suspect and using non-lethal methods to bring this incident to a peaceful close, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.