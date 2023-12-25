Man and his dog dead after being hit by car in St. Paul Sunday night

A man and his dog are dead after they were hit by a car while crossing a street in St. Paul on the night of Christmas Eve.

St. Paul police say they responded to the area of Park Street and Maryland Avenue West after getting a report of a pedestrian struck by a car around 8:15 p.m.

Responding medics declared the man and his dog dead at the scene.

The driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with investigators, police say.

Investigators believe the man and his dog were crossing Maryland Avenue at Park Street when they were hit by a Ford Taurus that was eastbound on Maryland. Details of the crash are still being investigated.

Officials say the victim’s name and the exact cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner and released at a later time.