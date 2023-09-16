Man acquitted in Sept. 2022 St. Paul triple homicide

A 42-year-old man was acquitted Friday on charges connected to a triple homicide that occurred in St. Paul on Sept. 4, 2022.

Antonio Dupree Wright had been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. All six charges were acquitted Friday, court records state.

As previously reported, officers responded to the 900 block of Case Avenue on Sept. 4, 2022. Two people were found injured outside the home and three people were found dead inside.

The victims were identified as 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding.

Wright was arrested in Chicago and charged in connection with the shootings.

He has also been charged in connection with a kidnapping and shooting two days prior — Sept. 2, 2022.

The charges, which include two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping, still stand in court.