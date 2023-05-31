Man accused of shooting officer in Granite Falls pleads guilty to attempted murder charge

A man charged following the shooting of a law enforcement officer last month in Granite Falls has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later this week.

Court records show 26-year-old William Edward Schindler pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder of a peace officer. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, three counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer and illegal gun possession in connection to a shooting on April 10. As of this publishing, online records don’t say if those other charges have been dropped as part of a plea deal.

The afternoon of the shooting, a multi-agency team executed a search warrant near Bergeson Drive and 11th Avenue in Granite Falls, aiming to arrest Schindler on multiple felony warrants, according to court documents.

While officers immediately arrested the homeowner, they then started taking gunfire from the upper level of the home.

A criminal complaint states that one of the shots hit an agent in the torso, and law enforcement then retreated to safety. Authorities then spent around 90 minutes trying to convince Schindler to surrender and, eventually, he and another man were arrested without any further issues.

The injured agent was treated at a hospital and released.

Schindler is now scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.