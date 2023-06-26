Mail carrier recovering from turkey attack in Richfield

A letter carrier is recovering after he was attacked by turkeys in Richfield.

The attack happened last Thursday on the 7100 block of Oak Grove Boulevard.

Richfield Police say the birds cut up the letter carrier’s hands and ripped up his pants.

Thankfully the letter carrier only suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, the United States Postal Service said:

“Turkeys can sometimes be aggressive and territorial, and this can sometimes be a nuisance for mail carriers when they block their vehicles or chase them off of a property where the turkeys are protecting their young. The safety of our employees is a top priority. We are treating this incident like any other animal attack, and if the carrier feels threatened or endangered, the carrier can suspend mail delivery until the situation is resolved.”