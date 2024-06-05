Lt. Gov. Flanagan announces grants designed to combat teacher shortage

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made a public appearance Wednesday to announce teacher training grants to combat teacher shortages.

The grants are aimed to aid in the recruitment and training of teachers in shortage areas and provide support for loan repayment. The Department of Employment and Economics Developments projects estimates there will be over 18,000 job openings for elementary school teachers and more than 14,000 job openings for middle and high school teachers over the next 10 years. By investing in programs that support teachers-in-training, the state hopes to attract more people into the profession and provide the support they work towards a degree.

Two grants were announced Wednesday for student teachers as part of the Minnesota Student Teacher Grants (STG) program. A program looks to provide financial assistance to support students who want to become teachers.

Grants in the program include the Minnesota Student Teachers in Shortage Areas Grant, which is available to eligible students who intend to teach in a license-shortage area or rural school district after graduating and receiving their teaching license. The second was the Minnesota Underrepresented Student Teachers Grant eligible students who belong to a racial or ethnic group underrepresented in the Minnesota teacher workforce.

Both grants opened for application on Wednesday for students to apply for.

Additionally, the Minnesota Teacher Shortage Student Loan Repayment Program was spoken about. The program provides student loan repayment assistance to eligible teachers in Minnesota.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan stressed the importance of these programs in ensuring that educators continue to stay and teach in Minnesota.

“Teachers do incredible work in the classroom to educate and nurture our children every day,” Flanagan said. “From kindergarten to high school, high-quality teachers are shaping future generations. Yet, the burden of financial hardship creates an obstacle for many seeking a career in education. Through these programs, we are growing and diversifying our teacher workforce to fill vital positions. Our teachers are a priority and we’re ensuring that they’re supported.”

