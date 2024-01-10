Loved ones remember the 2 lives cut short in Cloquet hotel shooting

Cloquet Police are still trying to find a possible motive in Monday night’s deadly shooting at the Super 8.

Investigators identified the victims as 35-year-old Patrick Jeffrey Roers of Deer River, and 22-year-old Shellby Marie Trettel of Cloquet.

“She was just such a wonderful, loving, caring and colorful person,” said Tim Trettel about his daughter Shellby. “She was such a light in so many people’s life.”

Trettel said Shellby had been working at the hotel in Cloquet for nearly five years, ever since she graduated high school in town.

“She was the one person you could really count on to hang out with, or help you for whatever you need,” Trettel said.

Trettel said his daughter loved music, played in a band in high school and taught herself to play bass guitar.

Friends of the Trettel family have set up a fundraising page to help the family.

A vigil is planned for Trettel Wednesday night at 7 p.m., in Cloquet in the Super 8 parking lot.

Police identified Nicholas Elliot Lenius, 32, of Ramsey, as the suspect investigators allege shot Trettel behind the desk of the hotel, before shooting Roers, who was a guest at the hotel, before turning the gun on himself.

The other victim, Patrick Roers, had just started a new job and was going through training, and was staying the night at the Super 8, according to his family.

“He knows that we loved him,” said Ellen Roers, his sister. “The big kind heart he had — he embodied goodness.”

A short time before he was shot, the family said he was texting family to let them know he’d be home this coming weekend.

Roers was one of six children, who lived on land next to his parents in Deer River.

His family described him as the “fun Uncle” who would ride four-wheelers with his nephews and nieces.



“A good-hearted soul,” said Ellen Roers, who added that her brother’s spirit will be missed. “Infectious energy, bright and smiling, wonderful.”

A fundraiser has been started to support Roers’ family.

Cloquet Police continue to search for a possible motive in the shooting — which was captured on the hotel’s security cameras.



“Our department and law enforcement partners are dedicated to working diligently in investigating this incident, aiming to bring clarity and understanding to the circumstances surrounding it as quickly as possible,” said Chief Derek Randall.