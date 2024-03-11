Loved ones grieve baby who was allegedly drowned by mother, discarded in dumpster

Family and friends of an 8-month-old baby gathered in Bloomington to push for justice and remember his life.

Mateo’s mother, 20-year-old Esperanza Harding, was charged with second-degree murder last week in connection with the death of her child.

Bloomington police said she claimed the little boy died of natural causes at the hospital before admitting to drowning him in a bathtub.

“He was really happy. He enjoyed life,” Jesús Cazares, Mateo’s dad, said. “He was always laughing, just joking.”

Baby Mateo lit up every room with a smile for eight months of his life. Now, pictures and videos are all his dad has left.

“Right now I have more anger than sadness,” Cazares said.

Court documents allege Harding drowned her son in a Bloomington hotel bathtub on Feb. 28.



A week later, police were called to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis regarding a missing child. Friends explained they suggested hospital staff should get authorities involved because of Harding’s “suspicious” behavior.



“The stories weren’t adding up. Everything was off,” said Simona Najera, who knew Mateo’s mother.



Harding told officers her son died in the hospital, but there was no record of the child being there.

Investigators said the 20-year-old eventually admitted she drowned her son in her hotel room bathtub and threw the body in a dumpster.

“She didn’t cry. Who doesn’t cry for their baby?” Najera said.

Harding told police her 18-year-old boyfriend, Edwin Trudeau, did not like her son. She said it was his idea to throw her son in the dumpster and not to tell anyone.

The body still has not been found.

“We just want to find Mateo. We just want justice for him to be able to give him a proper burial,” Najera said.

Baby Mateo’s family and friends created a vigil outside the Bloomington hotel to hold on to the memories and remember his life.

“I don’t want anything else other just to find my son and give him the peace he needs,” Cazares said.

If convicted, Harding faces up to 40 years in prison.

Trudeau is also charged with aiding an offender.

They both have separate hearings scheduled for April 3.