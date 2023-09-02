Loud mufflers causing St. Cloud police to step up enforcement on state noise law

There’s a noise problem on the streets of St. Cloud.

After several complaints, police are starting to crack down on loud mufflers.

Police are stepping up enforcement of the state noise law. Officers will be issuing warnings and tickets.

“It’s just very disturbing and it’s a quality of life issue and we hear about it,” St. Cloud Police Jeff Oxton said. “One it’s illegal, two we’re looking at it, and three there will be enforcement on that. Expect if you’re driving through town, especially by bringing attention to yourself by driving it purposely to be loud and you altered it, you’re going to get stopped.”

A ticket for a loud muffler in Saint Cloud will cost nearly $200.