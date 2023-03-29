Looking back on deadly St. Peter tornadoes, 25 years later

Wednesday marked a somber anniversary in the state: 25 years since a deadly outbreak of tornadoes hit St. Peter and southwest Minnesota.

Altogether, 14 tornadoes tore through the area, killing two people and leaving $235 million in damage.

RELATED: Record tornadoes 20 years ago changed St. Peter, surrounding communities forever

In St. Peter alone, the storms damaged around two-thirds of buildings, including much of the Gustavus Adolphus College campus.

RELATED: Hundreds gather to reflect on tornadoes 20 years later

A quarter-century later, the damage has been repaired, but the mark left by that storm and its aftermath remains.

The anniversary is also a good reminder of the danger severe weather can pose and why it’s important to be prepared for severe weather.

This year, Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota is April 17-21, and topics from weather alerts to extreme heat and tornadoes will be covered.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority also has a Severe Weather Guide to help viewers prepare for various severe weather events.