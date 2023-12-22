Long lines amid holiday rush at MSP

Holiday travel rush at MSP

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of the holiday, with around 2.5 million Americans expected to be on the move before Christmas.

Over at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), security lines in Terminal 1 had wait times of over 40 minutes Friday morning.

MSP officials are reminding travelers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

For anyone parking at MSP, officials recommend pre-booking a spot due to the expected high demand. That higher demand is also expected to lead to more congestion at pick-up areas, and MSP is urging drivers to use its cellphone lots to wait until their passengers are at the curb and ready to be picked up.

Travelers can review TSA screening tips here.