Long Lake sues Orono over future of fire department

For 20 years, the Long Lake Fire Department has been contractually bound with its neighbor Orono, helping to serve and protect its community. The partnership between the two cities is set to end contractually by Dec. 31, 2025.

Earlier this month, Orono City Council members voted for the city to take over Fire Station 2 and build its own fire department by summer 2024. Long Lake filed a lawsuit against the city claiming a breach of contract.

“They’re now taking steps to try to get out of that even sooner than what’s contractually allowed,” Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner said. “We’re not really sure exactly why. It seems to be more about a power control than it is about providing public safety to their residents”

Orono Mayor Denny Walsh argues the contract allows them to reduce territory. He said for years, the city has planned to have its own fire department.

“We pay between 85 and 90, we only use 72% of the services. And we think we can do a better job managing from a long-term perspective without having to have anybody else’s approval for making decisions,” Walsh said.

“They do have a lot of control contractually,” Miner responded. “They have control over things such as the capital budget, the operating budget. They’re on a joint fire advisory board. They have a lot more control than what they would tell you that they have.”

The lawsuit outlines how Orono has undermined the Long Lake Fire Department. It states that Orono hired acting Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll and bought a ladder truck Long Lake had wanted, using their resources and knowledge.

“Their whole story is kind of based on a bed of lies and deceit,” Walsh said. “We told them about it. They knew about it. They decided they said they were not interested in it, so we bought it.”

The document also says the city of Orono refused to approve future capital budgets or future shared equipment purchases and has been actively working to obtain control of LLFD pension funds.

Walsh admits they don’t have a problem paying for equipment LLFD needs, “but when it comes to buying a $2 million truck, we’re not going to approve having partial ownership on something that we’re starting our own fire department in a year.”

The lawsuit also claims Orono is seeking to offer employment to Long Lake firefighters amid an already trending hiring shortage.

“This has been very frustrating, particularly for our firefighters. They’re kind of caught in the middle of this,” Miner said. “People liken it to a divorce. Like their parents are getting divorced and they have to pick sides.”

Walsh told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Orono is open to sharing Fire Station 1 with Long Lake. If not, the city plans to convert its old public works facility into a fire station. That building would only be a short distance from Fire Station 1 in Orono.

The Orono City Council will discuss the 2024 budget during Monday night’s meeting, which includes the creation of the Orono Fire Department. The agenda also includes a closed session to discuss litigation strategies regarding the lawsuit.