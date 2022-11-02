Local program aims to increase diversity in baseball

Increasing diversity in baseball.

It’s something Major League Baseball is working toward on every level of the sport, that includes the Minnesota Twins.

For the first time since 1950, there are no U.S.-born Black players competing in the World Series.

The Minnesota Twins have the RBI Program. Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities runs free baseball clinics, gives access to new equipment and uniforms, along with free twins tickets.

“The numbers have dropped,” Frank White with the RBI program said. “We grew up with a lot of Black players playing and now it’s trickled.”

A youth baseball team with gear provided by the organization Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (FILE).

White says it’s hard to get kids of color to play baseball, as they compete against the NFL and NBA.

“When you think of basketball, the NBA, and Michael Jordan, the NBA marketed itself to the world,” White said. “What I think happened is that transition for kids growing up, everybody wanted to be like Mike.”

White hopes more kids of color will play baseball, a game he loves.