Local organizations are asking for your help on Give to the Max Day

Minnesotans are once again being asked to donate to an organization or group of their choice on Give to the Max Day, which began more than a decade ago.

Thursday marks the 16th anniversary of the event, which organizers say started in 2009 as a one-time campaign to mark the start of GiveMN.org. That first event ended up with $14 million raised in one day.

While Early giving began on the first of the month, Give to the Max Day will last all day. You can find a list of causes by CLICKING HERE, and a list of organizations that will have donations matched by CLICKING HERE.

There are also prizes being given every 15 minutes, as well as on the hour. CLICK HERE for additional information on the prizes being given out this year, as well as the power hours, which will be at both 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

You can find the total amount donated so far on Thursday by CLICKING HERE.

A list of results since 2009 provided by GiveMN can be found below:

2023: $34.2 million for 6,615 organizations

2022: $34 million for 6,439 organizations

2021: $34.3 million for 6,457 organizations

$30.4 million for 6,114 morganizations

$21.6 million for 5,610 organizations

2018: $21 million for 5,478 organizations

2017: $20.6 million for 5,387 organizations

2016: $20.1 million for 5,756 organizations

2015: $18 million for 5,726 organizations

2014: $18.3 million for 5,544 organizations

2013: $17.1 million for 4,437 organizations

2012: $16.3 million for 4,381 organizations

2011: $13.4 million for 3,978 organizations

2010: $10 million for 3,663 organizations

2009: $14.5 million for 3,434 organizations