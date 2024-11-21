Local organizations are asking for your help on Give to the Max Day
Minnesotans are once again being asked to donate to an organization or group of their choice on Give to the Max Day, which began more than a decade ago.
Thursday marks the 16th anniversary of the event, which organizers say started in 2009 as a one-time campaign to mark the start of GiveMN.org. That first event ended up with $14 million raised in one day.
While Early giving began on the first of the month, Give to the Max Day will last all day. You can find a list of causes by CLICKING HERE, and a list of organizations that will have donations matched by CLICKING HERE.
There are also prizes being given every 15 minutes, as well as on the hour. CLICK HERE for additional information on the prizes being given out this year, as well as the power hours, which will be at both 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
You can find the total amount donated so far on Thursday by CLICKING HERE.
A list of results since 2009 provided by GiveMN can be found below:
- 2023: $34.2 million for 6,615 organizations
- 2022: $34 million for 6,439 organizations
- 2021: $34.3 million for 6,457 organizations
- $30.4 million for 6,114 morganizations
- $21.6 million for 5,610 organizations
- 2018: $21 million for 5,478 organizations
- 2017: $20.6 million for 5,387 organizations
- 2016: $20.1 million for 5,756 organizations
- 2015: $18 million for 5,726 organizations
- 2014: $18.3 million for 5,544 organizations
- 2013: $17.1 million for 4,437 organizations
- 2012: $16.3 million for 4,381 organizations
- 2011: $13.4 million for 3,978 organizations
- 2010: $10 million for 3,663 organizations
- 2009: $14.5 million for 3,434 organizations