Local organization pushing for peace in North Minneapolis neighborhood

A Minneapolis neighborhood known for high crime is seeing a decrease in gun violence after community outreach efforts.

We Push for Peace, a local organization, is seeing the progress in North Minneapolis first-hand.

“We’re just here to serve the community and give them the best of us that we can,” Bridgette Noel, We Push for Peace founder, said.

The organization is all about meeting people wherever they are — even if it’s on a corner known for crime or steps away from a liquor store.

“We serve all walks of life like people looking for jobs, looking for resources and people that just need to come in and talk,” Noel said.

In North Minneapolis, the “We Push for Peace” resource center opened up in February to give residents food, housing and employment help.

“I’m seeing what they’re doing with neighborhoods. I respect that,” Robert Brown, North Minneapolis resident, said.

Brown stopped by to fill out a job application on the corner of West Broadway and Lyndale. It’s an area where he’d normally think twice about visiting.

“It was rough, real rough, but it’s better now,” Brown said.

City data shows shots fired calls in North Minneapolis are down nearly 40% compared to last year.

The number of gunshot victims dropped 33%.

“When you are able to be consistent and present, crime has a tendency of going down,” Trahern Pollard, We Push for Peace founder, said.

While gun crimes are trending downward on the northside, in other areas, the numbers for crimes like car thefts and burglaries are going in the wrong direction.

According to city data, car thefts are up 53% and burglaries have increased 20% in the last year.

The “We Push for Peace” founder said through partnerships with the city and other local organizations like “A Mother’s Love” and “21 Days of Peace,” he’s hopeful this is just the beginning of progress.

“I never give up on people. People are resilient,” Pollard said. “I think that I always felt like if we had a platform to give people opportunities, then it would change the narrative.”

Brown wants to help change that narrative.

He applied for a job with “We Push for Peace” to be a part of the solution.

“A lot of people want to do something different and growing up, if you don’t see no change happening, you’re not going to change,” Brown said.

Residents explained they’re looking forward to the Open Streets event on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., where West Broadway will be opened up to the public so they can see the change themselves.