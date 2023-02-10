Local efforts to get aid, supplies to earthquake survivors in Turkey underway

It’s been a difficult time for the Turkish American community in Minnesota this week following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

With the death toll rising every day and many people without shelter, more than 100 countries are providing humanitarian relief.

Minnesotans who are looking for a way to help have options this weekend.

The Turkish American Association of Minnesota is partnering with Med Box Grill in Chanhassen on a supply drive.

They are asking for people to bring essentials like baby formula, diapers, feminine hygiene products, and warm pajamas to the restaurant. Donations are being accepted through Sunday at 6:00 pm.

A man searches collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (Depo Photos via AP)

Separately, the Kisa family of Deephaven is raising money for their relatives who lost their homes in Adiyaman, Turkey.

Caglar Kisa boarded a flight Friday morning from Minneapolis to Turkey to open their second home to family. They have started an online fundraiser to help pay for food, burial costs, and gasoline.

For details on donations at Med Box Grill in Chanhassen, click here.

For online donations to the Turkish American Association of Minnesota, use this link and include “TURKEY EARTHQUAKE RELIEF FUND” in the message line.

Click here to donate to the Kisa family.