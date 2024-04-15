Little League players from the metro learn about more than baseball on trip to Cuba

A group of Little League players from St. Louis Park traveled a long way from their home field earlier this month when they spent a week in Cuba playing with kids and coaches from Havana.

The purpose of the trip was to not only become better players, but to become better people.

The team brought school supplies and medical supplies to share. They also brought an eagerness to learn about a different culture.

“I learned their language a little bit and their playing style,” said 12-year-old Cam Howell.

“They don’t have a lot of stuff that we have. We have more technology. It had me be more grateful,” said 12-year-old Gary Cooper.

The trip was led by St. Louis Park Little League Coach Luis Versalles.

“It’s really neat to see their love of baseball become the shared language,” he said.

He says the trip was inspired by his late uncle, Cuban-born Minnesota Twins shortstop Zoilo Versalles who was named the American League MVP back in 1965.

“We talk about how sport is life. We have success, we have challenges in sport. We have a lot of lessons we draw strength from,” he said.