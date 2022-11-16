LIST: Thanksgiving 2022 meals

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24. There are a variety of events in and near the Twin Cities for those in need.

Here is a list of events over the next several days.

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Minneapolis (Life Center) – ICCM Life Center is hosting a Thanksgiving outreach event Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. There will be hot meals available and the first 200 people will get a free frozen turkey. More information is available here.

St. Paul (Union Gospel Mission) – The Union Gospel Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 24. More information can be found here.

Metro Area

Hopkins (Zion Lutheran Church of Hopkins) – Zion Lutheran Church of Hopkins is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for seniors and families in need on Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. RSVP by Nov. 21 More information is available here.

Minnetonka (ICA Food Shelf) – Through its holiday food program, the ICA Food Shelf will be distributing Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You can find more information here.

Monticello (Nordic Brewpub) – Thanksgiving Dinner will be available for those in need on Nov. 24. Participants are welcome to pay what they are able to, but the event states that it is no problem if you aren’t able to pay anything. Alcohol will be available at menu price. More information is available here.

New Ulm (St. Marys Church) – On Nov. 24, around 200 volunteers will prepare a homemade meal for nearly 1,000 people. The event is free but donations will be accepted to help pay for next year’s event. The meal will be held in the basement of St. Marys Church, but takeout and delivery will be available as well. More information is available here.

Northfield (Millis Dining Hall) – There will be a free community buffet-style meal at Millis Dining Hall on Thanksgiving. If you plan to dine in-person, you must be vaccinated for COVID-19. Delivery services are also available, and must be requested before Nov. 18. More information is available here.

White Bear Lake (White Bear Area Food Shelf) – On Nov. 21 from 1-7 p.m. and on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the White Bear Area Food Shelf will be distributing Thanksgiving meals. Registration is required and more information can be found here.

Woodbury (Fellowship Church) – Fellowship Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 12-3 p.m. The meal is not need-based, but is offered to anybody who doesn’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving. More information is available here.

Families who are in need of food assistance during Thanksgiving can also contact their nearest Salvation Army service center for more information:

Greater Minnesota

Ely (Ely Folk School) – Ely Folk School is hosting a Thanksgiving potluck on Nov. 24. School officials ask that you bring something to share, though it is not required. More information is available here.

Erskine (Erskine Community Center) – Takeout meals and meal delivery will be available for those in need. Participants are asked to sign up by Nov. 19, but the event states, “If you can’t call ahead or if you have a last minute situation that puts you in need of help- you can still call or show up and I will do my best to feed you.” More information is available here.

Faribault (Faribault Eagles #1460) – The Faribault Foundation is hosting a “CommUnity Thanksgiving Dinner” for the community. The event will be from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 24. More information is available here.

Submit events for consideration for this list to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS here.