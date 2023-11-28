License plate reader leads Missouri police to arrest wanted Wisconsin murder suspect

Gladstone, Missouri police arrested a man early Thanksgiving morning who was wanted for the 2020 murder of a pregnant woman in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, according to the department.

The Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department said that Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia, 26, was being held in their jail on Tuesday morning on a warrant out of Wisconsin.

Dominguez-Garcia was questioned by Gladstone police after a license plate reader detected a stolen plate on his vehicle, according to investigators.

“The driver had a little bit of an identity crisis — gave a couple of different names, he had multiple identification cards in his wallet, with his likeness but had multiple names,” said Captain Karl Burris, Gladstone Police Department.

Officers brought in a mobile fingerprint reader that helped them identify Dominguez-Garcia and found that he was wanted on a murder warrant, according to police.

“They did a good job it would have been real easy to take the stolen tag, take him at his word, write him a ticket and send him on his way,” said Capt. Burris. “They listened to their training and their instincts, and I’m just very proud of them.”

The remains of 25-year-old Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez were found inside a suitcase left in a Chippewa County, Wisconsin field back in October of 2020.

Prosecutors charged Dominguez-Garcia with first-degree intentional murder, first-degree homicide of an unborn child, and hiding a corpse.

Court records indicate that Dominguez-Garcia had been in a relationship with Rodriguez.

She had been working at a restaurant in the Wisconsin Dells area, according to authorities.

Extradition plans from Missouri to Wisconsin have not been finalized according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.