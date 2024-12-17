‘Let’s Moss cancer’: More on Randy Moss’ cancer diagnosis as support rolls in

Tributes and words of encouragement continue to roll in for NFL hall of famer and Minnesota Viking legend Randy Moss following his cancer diagnosis and battle.

Before the Vikings’ Monday night game against the Chicago Bears, two other Viking wide receiver greats, Chris Carter and Jake Reed, carried an 84 jersey out on the field — then, after current Viking great Justin Jefferson caught the game’s first touchdown, he said to the camera in celebration, “We love you, Randy, that’s for you.”

Last week, during an “Instagram live” post, Moss said he’s a “cancer survivor” after getting a diagnosis of bile duct cancer. Telling his hundreds of thousands of followers, he recently underwent a six-hour surgery known as a “Whipple procedure.”

“Let’s ‘Moss’ cancer,” Moss said to his followers about overcoming the illness.

Gastroenterology specialist, Dr. David Feldshon — who is not treating Moss — says bile duct cancer is not common and can be difficult to treat.

“These cancers are frequently not diagnosed early, because they don’t present until they’re more advanced,” Dr. Feldshon said, “There not a lot of symptoms early on.”

He adds a successful Whipple procedure — which according to Mayo Clinic “involves removing the head of the pancreas, the first part of the small intestine, the gallbladder and the bile duct — can go a long way.

“Presuming that there was no spread, and he was a candidate for Whipple procedure, their survival could be as high as 90%,” Dr. Feldshon said.

Moss told his followers that next for him involves chemo and radiation therapies and that he hopes to be back with his ESPN broadcast team soon.

As he recovers, support for him continues to grow from former teammates.

“Randy is an unbelievable person,” Kevin O’Connell, current head coach for the Vikings and former teammate of Moss for the New England Patriots, said, adding, “Hopefully, he knows we’re with him every step of the way and have nothing but love for Randy Moss.”

A former teammate of Moss in 2010 during his second run as a Viking, Ben Leber, said he appreciates Moss’ openness.

“[It’s] really insightful and vulnerable for him to come out and say that. And on top of that, he’s like, ‘Listen, guys, I’m talking to all you guys out there. Get your stuff checked,'” Leber said.

Moss is also raising money for cancer research on his website.