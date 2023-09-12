Legacy of Minnesotan who fought back against 9/11 hijackers lives on

Twenty-two years later, a man whose final moments were hailed heroic on 9/11 is still honored by family and strangers.

Tom Burnett was on United Flight 93 that September morning and was among the group of passengers who fought back against the hijackers who took over the plane.

Now more than two decades later, pulling up to his grave at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, it’s clear how much of an impact Burnett is still making today.

Thomas Burnett Jr.’s grave at Fort Snelling National Cemetery is decorated with flowers and flags by family members and people who never met him. (KSTP/Ben Henry)

“Every year, I see on his tombstone, it says ‘citizen soldier’ and what an honor. There’s nothing better you can do, [that’s] the ultimate sacrifice and it just chokes me up every year,” Jennifer Milliman, who has no relation to Burnett but left flowers at his grave Monday, said.

His legacy not only lives on with those who pay their respects in Minneapolis but also at Burnett’s alma mater with a scholarship in his name.

Burnett’s sister, Martha Burnett Pettee, expressed her family’s vision for the scholarship in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year when the first round of students received the award.

“We really hope that these students will exhibit the moral courage, the integrity and the civic-minded leadership that Tom was all about,” Pettee said.

His nephew, Devin O’Brien, and his family spent time at Burnett’s grave Monday.

“What means the most to me and my family is seeing the people that come and pay tribute to Tom,” O’Brien told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about his uncle.

“We believe [Tom’s] actions demonstrate this, that America is made great by folks who are willing to step up, ordinary folks, are willing to step up and do something for their community and that’s what Tom did and that’s what we hope people keep doing,” O’Brien added.

Donations can be made to Burnett’s scholarship here.