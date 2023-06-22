BCA investigating after member of SWAT team in Stearns County shoots suspect

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed it is investigating after a Stearns/Benton SWAT team shot a suspect in St. Joseph.

The SWAT Team was helping the St. Joseph Police Department execute a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Able Street E, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were at the home to arrest a suspect in a threats of violence and firearm case.

Officers performed emergency medical treatment on the scene and the suspect was brought to the St. Cloud Hospital, authorities said. There is no update on the suspect’s condition at this time.

Local law enforcement said that there is no danger to the public and they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay out of the area and expects law enforcement to be on scene for several hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.