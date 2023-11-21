Law enforcement official highlights importance of sober driving in extra DWI enforcement campaign

Over the holiday season, extra law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers in Minnesota.

On Tuesday morning, Chisago County Deputy Kyle Puelston, who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a crash with an impaired driver, will be joined by the chief of the Minnesota State Patrol and an official with the Office of Traffic Safety to share his recovery story and highlight the beginning of a campaign to stop impaired drivers.

At 11:30 a.m., Deputy Puelston will kick off the Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) “What’s My Why” DWI holiday impaired campaign, according to a news release from DPS.

The additional law enforcement will be on the roads from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, the release added. As the campaign progresses, law enforcement officers from across the state will share their “why” for getting and keeping impaired drivers off the road.

Check back for a live stream at 11:30 a.m.