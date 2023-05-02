Latest 3M layoffs affecting 1,100 employees at Maplewood headquarters

Minnesota-based 3M is planning to lay off more than 1,000 employees at its Maplewood headquarters, according to a notice filed with the state.

The company plans to permanently lay off around 1,100 employees starting on June 30, a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice states.

RELATED: 3M to cut another 6,000 jobs as company announces ‘restructuring actions’

It comes a week after 3M announced plans to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide. The company also cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs back in January, according to its first-quarter report.

“To strengthen 3M for the future, today we announced actions that will reduce costs at the corporate center, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure, and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow,” said 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman in the report. “We will continue to prioritize investments in high-growth end markets where 3M science gives us a clear competitive advantage.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to 3M for comment on the Maplewood layoffs but hasn’t yet heard back.