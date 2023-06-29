Last remaining Twin Cities video store to close Friday

The last video store in the Twin Cities is closing up shop.

After nearly four decades, Video Universe in Robbinsdale will shut its doors on Friday.

Owner Scott Prost says streaming services put him out of business.

“I think it’s pretty much clear that streaming is the way it’s going,” Prost said.

Many longtime customers came back this week for one last trip down memory lane.

“It’s been very hard, you see more and more people you’ve seen through the years,” Prost said. “A lot of people brought their kids in, they want to see the video store one last time.”

Prost said he plans to sell DVDs on Amazon and eBay.