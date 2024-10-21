Lakewood Cemetery highlights autumn as fall colors peak across the state

Fall colors have already hit their peak in much of northern Minnesota. Here in the Twin Cities, they’re in top condition for viewing.

Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis held an event on Sunday showcasing its beautiful red and orange treetops.

For late October, it felt like the perfect summer day — with peak fall colors really showing off across the cemetery.

The cemetery is where the more than 4,000 trees on the 250-acre property have turned vibrant yellows, oranges, and reds. The colors created the ideal Sunday for the cemetery’s annual fall colors event.

Dozens gathered on Sunday to honor those who have passed while also celebrating nature right in the middle of the city through art and music.

Organizers say this is the first time in at least five years that Mother Nature has actually cooperated with this event.

“It’s always either been gray or cold. One year it snowed on me while I was setting up. Or all the leaves have fallen off the trees and so this year we got so lucky that it’s beautiful. It’s a gorgeous blue sky, sunny day. The trees are beautiful. There are colors everywhere,” said Amanda Luke, Lakewood Cemetery Community Programs Manager.

If you missed this event this weekend but have been looking for a serene place to take in the pretty foliage before it’s too late, organizers say not to worry as Lakewood Cemetery is open for the public to walk every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.