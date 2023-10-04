Lake Elmo native airlifted to hospital following accident that killed 5 in Illinois

A college student from Lake Elmo is recovering after being injured in an accident that killed five people in central Illinois.

18-year-old Sarah Tague and three members from the University of Missouri Swim Club were traveling to a meet when the tanker they were behind overturned, spilling anhydrous ammonia. The four students ran from the toxic cloud but suffered chemical burns.

Mike Tague, Sarah’s father told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his daughter was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Illinois and is in intensive care.

“We’re still in shock mode, that’s the best way I can explain it,” Mike Tague said. “She’s one of the strongest people that I’ve ever met in my life.”

A GoFundMe has been started for the four students and another one has been started for Tague.