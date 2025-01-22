Ken is forecasting a nice warmup today!

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s today, with hardly any wind chill.

Good Wednesday morning,

The temperatures are not nearly as cold as they were yesterday morning at this time. Most areas are in the upper positive single numbers to teens above zero.

The warming will continue this afternoon with temperatures rising into the 20’s.

A brief cooling is on the way Thursday, before another warmup heads our way for the weekend.

We’ve made it out of this Arctic air…we’ll see what the rest of the winter brings.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Ken