Ken Barlow is forecasting an Arctic invasion today

Cold and gusty conditions have moved into the state, but temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day.

Good Wednesday morning!

A few flurries are left out there, but it is now all about the Arctic invasion taking place as we speak.

The coldest air of the season is upon us and you will definitely be able to tell today as temperatures in the teens early this morning drop to the single numbers this afternoon.

The wind will gust to 30 mph at times and drive the wind chill to as cold as -15 at times.

The winds will die down a bit tonight, but temperatures will drop below zero by morning and the wind chill will drop to -20 at times in the morning on Thursday.

Thursday will be the last very cold day with sunshine and temperatures holding in the single numbers above zero.

The weekend warm up will come with clouds and even some light snow on Saturday.

Ken