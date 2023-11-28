Keep their memory alive: 1 day left to donate wreath for grave at Fort Snelling National Cemetery

The goal of getting a holiday wreath on every gravesite at Fort Snelling National Cemetery is tens of thousands of wreaths short.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is behind the effort, and while it’s pushing to get as many wreaths donated as possible, the national organization says its mission goes beyond that one goal.

“It’s about bringing communities together; the wreath is just the catalyst that does that,” said Amber Caron with WAA. “We ask our volunteers when they place a wreath to say that veteran’s name out loud and keep their memory alive.”

According to WAA, as of Monday night, more than 7,400 wreaths have been sponsored for Fort Snelling – the cemetery says there are about 190,000 gravesites, and some are already adorned with a wreath placed outside of WAA’s effort.

Tuesday, which is fittingly Giving Tuesday, is the deadline to make sure a sponsored wreath is placed this season — each wreath is $17.

A local veterans organization, The People’s Patriot Project, is helping coordinate and organize the wreath placement ceremony on Dec. 16. Open to the public, people are invited to join and help get the thousands of wreaths to a veteran’s grave.

“It’s a remembrance,” Andrea Eichmann, director of The People’s Patriot Project, said about the ceremony.

“These men and women out here in this grave have all given their time, life, their livelihoods to make sure that we have the freedoms that we have in America right now,” Mark Petersen, founder of The People’s Patriot Project, said.

Petersen is a 14-year Army veteran and knows well the impact this generosity can have.

“Without these men and women, our veterans, our first responders, we wouldn’t have what we have,” Petersen said. “I think it’s important to honor them and remember them.”

Learn more about sponsoring a wreath here.