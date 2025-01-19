Juvenile expected to be okay after being grazed by bullet in Brooklyn Park

A juvenile was grazed in the head by a bullet Saturday night, Brooklyn Park police said.

Officers responded to a report of 10-15 shots being heard on the 8300 block of Zane Avenue North around 9:50 p.m. At the scene, they found a vehicle that had been hit by two bullets.

Police say that while officers were investigating the first scene, someone called 911 and said they were with a juvenile who had been shot two blocks away. The victim had a minor graze wound to their head and was brought to the hospital, according to police.

Investigators believe the shots were fired near the entrance to an apartment complex on Zane Avenue North.