Justin Jefferson wins AP Offensive Player of the Year

Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

Minnesota’s All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner-up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin.

Mahomes received 10 first-place votes and finished with 75 points. Jalen Hurts came in third with 52 points, including three first-place votes. Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill got one first-place vote, finishing fourth. Bills quarterback Josh Allen received the other first-place vote and ended up eighth.

Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Vikings. He was one of two unanimous choices for AP All-Pro along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

It’s the second straight year a wide receiver has won the award. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp won it last season.

Other awards announced Thursday:

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday, taking 46 first-place votes.

DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.

Nick Bosa made it a landslide for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. San Francisco’s All-Pro defensive end received 46 first-place votes after leading the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks in the regular season.