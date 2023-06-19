Juneteenth: What’s open and what’s closed

The federal Juneteenth holiday is observed Monday, meaning government buildings and some businesses are closed.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time.

Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day,” commemorates the day Union troops arrived in Texas with news that enslaved African Americans were free. That day came on June 19, 1865, more than two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Many celebrations were held over the weekend.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Juneteenth in Minnesota:

Banks: Many banks follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will be closed Monday. People should check with their individual bank branches to be sure.

Driver and Vehicle Services: Offices will be closed Monday in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

Garbage services: Garbage collection in Minneapolis and St. Paul will proceed as scheduled and will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents should still check with their local municipality to make sure.

Grocery stores: Most major grocery stores will remain open.

Libraries: Hennepin County and Ramsey County libraries are closed with most others in the state observing the holiday.

Mail delivery: The US Postal Service said there will be no regular delivery service except for Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and post offices are closed. Private delivery companies, such as FedEx and UPS, will continue regular services.

Public transit: Metro Transit will run regular services on Juneteenth.

Local government offices: City offices in the Twin Cities are closed with regular hours set to resume Tuesday.

Parking: Minneapolis and St. Paul city parking meters won’t be enforced. Private businesses may still charge for parking.

Schools: Schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul had their last day of classes on June 14, but classes were closed last year in observance of the holiday.