Judge will decide whether to vacate man’s conviction for murder of Minneapolis high school student

It was 16 years to the day that Jesse Mickelson was fatally shot in south Minneapolis.

On the anniversary, Mickelson’s family filled a courtroom at the Hennepin County Government Center on Friday afternoon.

The hearing was set to determine the fate of Edgar Barrientos-Quintana, who was convicted by a jury in their loved one’s murder.

Barrientos-Quintana appeared on a video link from state prison for the hearing at the Hennepin County Government Center.

A recent report from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Conviction Review Unit, which was supported by the Hennepin County attorney, found problems with how the case had been investigated and prosecuted.

The report suggested Barrientos-Quintana’s sentence be vacated by the court.

Retired Anoka County Judge John McBride heard no testimony but instead received documents and old evidence to review from Hennepin County prosecutors and Barrientos-Quintana’s legal team.

The judge set no timeframe on when he’ll make a ruling.

After reviewing the report, Mickelson’s sister said the wrong man went to prison.



“My only concern today is that the judge comes back with a decision as soon as possible, and honors our decision and the attorneys’ decision, and releases him,” said Tina Rosebear. “I’m hoping.”

Minneapolis police do not support Barrientos-Quintana’s bid for freedom.

In a statement last month, Chief Brian O’Hara said he’s worried Barrientos-Quintana “will be set free based only on a reinterpretation of old evidence rather than the existence of any new facts.”

“I am confident our investigators acted with the utmost integrity and professionalism and followed all the evidence available to them using investigative best practices,” O’Hara said.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.