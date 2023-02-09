Judge dismisses homeowner’s nuisance lawsuit vs. City of Minneapolis

The owner of a house in South Minneapolis is vowing to appeal a judge’s decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the city.

Last month, a Hennepin County judge dismissed the suit by Sharon Falknor, who says the City of Minneapolis created a ‘nuisance’ by allowing her neighbor’s rental property on 10th Avenue South to become a haven for drugs and violent crime.

When Falknor and her attorney, Steve Anderson, first spoke with 5 INVESTIGATES last year, they said they knew their case was a longshot but wanted to send a message to the city.

“I want people to understand the problems… are not just based on individuals shooting across the street,” Anderson said. “It’s based on an institutional failure of the city to address those issues.”

The city eventually revoked the rental license of Falknor’s neighbor, Walter Bratton Sr, and he later sold the property after Falknor filed her lawsuit.

While Judge Kristin Siegesmund did not reject all of Falknor’s arguments, she ruled that the city and its Director of the Department of Regulatory Services are “immune from liability” under the law.