JDRF One Walk raises money for diabetes research and to make insulin more affordable

JDRF One Walk raising money to find a cure for diabetes and make Insulin affordable

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is once again sponsoring the JDRF One Walk on Saturday.

We are raising money to find a cure for Type-1 diabetes and to make sure that everybody who needs insulin is able to afford it. JDRF affiliates across the world have raised $2.5 billion for research since 1970.

Insulin affordability is a big problem in the U.S., where diabetics pay more for insulin than anywhere else in the world. In Canada, insulin costs $12, compared to $98.70 in the U.S.

The cost of insulin in the U.S. has gone up 300% over the last decade.

Megan Engelhard lives with Type-1 diabetes and is a regular at the JDRF One Walk. After getting her Master’s Degree, she went to work for the Minnesota Dakotas Chapter of JDRF.

Engelhard, like other diabetics, has been forced to make tough choices due to the high cost of insulin.

“There were months when I had to make decisions on whether to pay for my insulin or my student loans,” she said.

Engelhard also uses her TikTok account to spread awareness about diabetes.

“I’d love to continue to spread awareness and to eventually make sure that affordable insulin is accessible to everybody,” she said. “Chronic Illnesses do not discriminate.”

“Nobody should have to make the decision between paying for their life-saving medicine or you know, whatever bill is in front of them,” she added.

